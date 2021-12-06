Awka City Stadium: Obiano’s Legacy Project Nearing Completion (Pictures, Video)

Governor Willie Obiano has continued to dazzle Ndi Anambra with outstanding legacies as the eye-popping Awka City Stadium nears completion.

The stadium is the first modern sporting facility in the capital of Anambra State built to commendable standards.

The speed tracks and a covered stand for spectators are ready and in a few weeks time the synthetic turf of the football pitch will be ready too.

Here are beautiful shots and video clips of the stadium as at Friday, December 3, 2021.
Credit: James Eze, video: Jo Nwabrije

Congratulations Ndi Anambra!

Watch Video…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V8nj6dHUx4

