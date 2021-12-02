Babangida Aliyu’s Trial: Jankaro Narrates Security Vote Disbursement

N2b Fraud Trial: Ex-Niger State Govt House Accountant Narrates How Security Vote Was Disbursed on Nasko’s Instruction

The trial of former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others; Tanko Beji and Umar Nasko before Justice Mikail Aliyu of the Niger state High Court, Minna continued on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, presenting two more witnesses, IgbereTV reports.

The defendants are being prosecuted for alleged criminal breach of trust and diversion of Two Billion Naira Ecological Fund.

The tenth prosecuting witness, PW10, Hamisu Musa Jankaro, erstwhile Chief Accountant and later, Permanent Secretary, Government House between 2010-2016, told the court that he was instructed by the then Chief of Staff to the Niger State Government, Umar Nasko to disbursed N10 million per withdrawal from January 2011 to December 2011, to the Second Defendant Tanko Beji, the then Director General of the Niger State PDP Campaign Organization, or his nominees who are in charge of Senatorial Districts A, B and C.

“The Government House has two accounts tagged; “Niger State Government House Security account in Unity Bank with account number 0000187196 and Zenith Bank 1012424374”, he said.

He identified Exhibits K series, H series, and L series as accounts documents and statements of accounts for the accounts, (Zenith and Unity Banks), and further stated that he was a core signatory to the accounts.

The witness disclosed that the monies were transferred from Niger State Ministry of Finance accounts to the Niger State Government Security Vote accounts.

The prosecuting counsel Abdullah Faruk told the court that one of his witness could not make it to the court today because of the security challenges and applied for an adjournment till tomorrow, December 2.

Earlier, the PW 9, Eriba Idiakwu, a relationship manager with Ecobank brought documents, statements of accounts and certificate of identification which were tendered and marked as exhibits in respect of a company, MJ Eco project limited.

Justice Aliyu adjourned the matter to December 2, 2021 for continuation of trial.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=266582508838293&id=100064596373289

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...