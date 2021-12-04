Badaru, Fayemi Address Danzago Of Shekarau’s Faction As Kano APC Chairman

Governors Kayode Fayemi and Abubakar Badaru of Ekiti and Jigawa states respectively have addressed Ahmadu Haruna Zago (Danzago) as Kano All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chairman.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, recognised Zago as Kano APC chairman at the public lecture marking the 21st anniversary of the Aminu Kano Centre for democratic studies, Bayero University, Kano.

Our correspondents report that this was the first time the new APC chairman is addressed publicly at a function as the state APC chairman.

Daily Trust reported that a Federal.High Court in Abuja had nullified the congress of the APC in Kano State.

Two factions of the party in the state had conducted parallel congresses on October 18 but the party endorsed the one conducted by the loyalists of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The Shekarau’s faction had elected Danzago as chairman while Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

The National Appeal Committee set up by the APC later recognised Abbas as the chairman of the party in the State.

Not satisfied with the decision of the party, the faction led by a former Governor of the state, who is now a Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, headed to the court, asking for the nullification of the congresses at the ward, local government and state levels conducted by the rival faction and uphold its own.

In his ruling, the judge, Hamza Muazu, granted the requests and upheld the congresses conducted by the Shekarau faction.

The judge also made an order restraining the Ganduje faction from appointing a new Executive.

https://dailytrust.com/governor-kayode-badaru-address-danzago-as-kano-apc-chairman?fbclid=IwAR0awGQrtG4s7ZTQbr4X8bUDs2QwqeB2giTtNEVJIhfBfLxrXV5UOC_14wo

