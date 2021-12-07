Ballon D’or: Be Sincere To Yourself, Not Empty Words – Lewandowski Slams Messi

Baryen Munich forward Lewandowski has told Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi to be sincere to himself and not speak empty words concerning the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards, Newspremises reports.

Lewandowski came second in the race for the award with Messi winning it for a record seventh time to extend his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo with two.

Lewandowski has now admitted that he was sad when the individual most popular award was handed to Messi in Peris.

The Polish striker scored an incredible 48 goals and provided nine assists in 40 matches in all competitions for the German giants as they won the Bundesliga, DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Lewandowski has already scored 16 goals in 14 games this season.

“I felt sadness,” Lewandowski told Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym. “I can’t deny it.

“I can’t say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness.

“I’m not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award,” Lewandowski said.

“I would like it [Messi’s 2020 Ballon d’Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words.”

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/ballon-dor-2021-be-sincere-to-yourself-not-empty-words-lewandowski-slams-lionel-messi/

