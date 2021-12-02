Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Wife, Others In Katsina

It was learnt that there was no life lost during the attack that lasted for about two hours.

The traditional ruler of Fankama community, Ahmed Saidu, his wife, and many other villagers have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Fankama community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was learnt that there was no life lost during the attack that lasted for about two hours.

According to Premium Times, Bahisulhaq Alhassan, a cousin of the monarch, stated that the other members of the family of the traditional ruler have been evacuated from the village.

“We have not heard from them (kidnappers) yet but we are hoping that they send a letter to the people of the community so that we know what they are after,” he said.

Confirming the attack was Habib Daudawa, another indigene of the area living in Katsina metropolis, also confirmed the attack, the report revealed.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/01/bandits-kidnap-traditional-ruler-wife-others-katsina

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...