Bandits May Destroy Super Tucano Jets In Niger – House Of Reps Member Cries Out

The House of Reps Member representing Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, Jafaru Muhammad (APC, Niger), has raised an alarm that the Super Tucano fighter jets stationed at the 407 Air Weapon Training School, New Bussa, are exposed to the risk of getting attacked by bandits.

He said this while moving a motion at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, he called on the federal government to address banditry in communities in his constituency, which he said share proximity with where the air assets are located.

He said, “Nigeria’s Super Tucano Fighter Jets, which are being kept at the 407 Air Weapon Training School, New Bussa, are exposed to the risk of getting destroyed, given its proximity to the location of bandits at the Kainji National Park in the Borgu Game reserve.

“The Correctional Centre situated in 221 and 101 battalions and has some insurgents incarcerated therein poses great risk to public safety, lives and properties in the areas within the Constituency.”

Muhammed said,communities in Babanna and Malale wards, some parts of Wawa, Shagunu and Pissa/Kabe Wards in Borgu Local Government Areas as well as Mago town in Agwara Local Government were massively attacked by bandits who have been destroying houses and valuable properties on weekly basis.

He said, many people, including the District Head of Wawa and the aged mother of a serving Member of the Niger State House of Assembly, were abducted while others, including the District Head of Dekare and many guards at Kainji National Park, were killed during the attacks.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to deploy sufficient Military Personnel to 221 and 101 battalions in Wawa and 407 Air Weapon Training School New Bussa to protect lives and national assets.

The motion was adopted and passed by the house.

The Federal Government procured the Super Tucano jets from the US to boost the fight against insecurity.



https://dailytrust.com/bandits-may-destroy-super-tucano-jets-in-niger-rep-cries-out

