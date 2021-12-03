Banky W Now Doing Music How He Wants It — Adesua Etomi

Actress Adesua Etomi says her musician husband Banky W is now doing music the way he wants it, Igbere TV reports.

Adesua, who has a son with Banky, stated in a post to Instagram on Thursday that she is happy with the phase where he is and how he is telling his story through music.

“I love this phase that you are at babe. Doing the music that you want to do. Exactly how you want to do it. Speaking about the things that are true to you,” she wrote.

The actress added that although Banky is doing music for himself, it speaks to her and so many others.

Banky W featured Adesua in his latest single ‘Jo’. The EME boss told Simi Drey on BEAT FM in a recent interview that he got the inspiration for the song the very first time his wife danced for him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMOEtspfjKE

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW-emLMqgBI/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...