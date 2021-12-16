Barcelona have turned down an offer to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund if it means they have to bring in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, according to SPORT.

Both players are represented by agent Mino Raiola.

It is believed Raiola has suggested to Barca, that they must sign Pogba to have a chance at landing Haaland.

Raiola recently met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and floated the concept of a package deal.

But given Barcelona’s financial standing and Xavi Hernandez’s tactical preferences, such an idea has no chance of happening.

Pogba will become a free agent next summer, while Haaland’s £63m release clause becomes active.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/16/laliga-barcelona-turn-down-signing-pogba-haaland/

