Bayelsa Governor Swears-In His Second Wife As High Court Judge

Behold, four new High Court Judges in Bayelsa State

Four new judges have taken oath of office to serve the High Court of Justice of Bayelsa State.

Those sworn-in as witnessed by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kate Abiri, are:

1. Lockie James Benimo

2. Patience Ama Zuofa Diri

3. Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha

4. Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi

His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, charged them to be above board in the discharge of their sacred duties.

“I once again congratulate the newly sworn in judges on your appointment. Indeed, as you assume your respective high and exalted offices as judges of the High Court, I urge you to serve the people of Bayelsa with unfailing

and commitment. Let your actions and decisions be steered solely on unprejudiced and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws, our ethics and values as a people and the superseding interest of justice.

May God continue to bless Bayelsa State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Photo Credits: Moses Sule and Gabriel Inam Emmanuel

