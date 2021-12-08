BBNaija Star, Maria Tests Positive For COVID-19

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin says she has tested positive to COVID-19, IgbereTV reports.

She stated this on her Instagram story. She said she is currently receiving treatment in Ghana and will be in Ghana till she recovers and tests Negative.

Read her statement below.

“My Heartbeats,

I heard you were all concerned about me. Thank you so much for all your messages. Unfortunately, I have tested positive to COVID-19 but I can reassure you I am doing really well. I initially had a negative result from Dubai less than 24 hours of coming to Ghana, upon arrival into Ghana I tested positive and was asked to quarantine, I got a different doctor that tested me negative again. We had so many back and forth results of positives and negatives. But finally, I have tested positive. Please do not take COVID for granted and don’t try to be as stubborn as myself always. I have been placed in the best possible care and receiving treatment. I will be in Ghana until I am fully recovered and tested negative. I love you all and cannot wait to get back to work.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mariachikebenjamin/2724099548061689098/

