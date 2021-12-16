BBNaija Star, Nini Buys A New Mercedes Benz In Lagos (Pictures)

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Nini, is ending the year 2021 on a very good note with a luxury car purchase. The reality show star recently got herself a brand new Mercedes Benz and went on social media to flaunt it.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nini shared photos and a video of the impressive sparkly white automobile as she posed with it. According to her, she had finally decided to get a car in Lagos state

Saga, Tega, Other BBNaija Stars Congratulate Nini As She Finally Acquires Brand New Benz, Shares Photos

However, the congratulatory messages did not end with them. Other Nini fans also shared their well-wishes. Read some of their comments below:

Queenmercyatang: “Yesssssss girl.”

Pretty_adenike: “Congrats Baby.” Nice one.

Officialsaskay: “Moves Congrats girl.”

Its_tegadominic: “Weldone bday.”

Sagadeolu: “Lagos driving is different from Abuja own o. You have been warned.”

Officialprincess_francis: “Congratulations baby.”

Sammielordofficial: “Ahead congratulations bee.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXiogjHL9hN/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxB9XL0Req8

