BBNaija Stars, Prince, Saskay Spotted At 2021 African Hair Summit In Abuja (Pictures)

The long awaited 2021 Afro Hair Culture and Beauty Festival finally took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on Friday amidst cheers, and fanfare.

One of the Nigeria’s finest and recognised PR Personalities, veteran Journalist and Politician Ambassador Ginika Tor Williams was among those who graced the event.

Also on ground to add colour to the event were the Mamuzee Twins, Saskay, Prince and Micheal of bb9ja and many other notable personalities.

The Friday event which was first leg of the 2-day event featured hair style exhibition on runway, extreme hair competition, exhibition of latest hair care products and panel discussion on Afro Hair.

The Executive Director Photizo Life Foundation and Founder African Hair Summit, Adanna Ifeoma Enwezor says the event seeks to celebrate African heritage, identity and businesses.

According to Enwezor, a recent research indicates that the hair care market in Africa is poised to grow by over $900m between 2020 – 2024.

She called on individuals to take advantage of the multiple opportunities within the beauty sector in Africa.

The event exposed stakeholders to best hair and skin care products.and their usage.

It was not short of African dance competition, even as fantastic prizes were won courtesy of sponsors.

At the continuation of the event on Saturday, personalities who have made outstanding contributions in hair care and beauty industry will be honoured with awards of recognition.

Enwezor expressed gratitude to participants and vendors for making the Friday event worth the while.

She also called on them not to miss the Saturday event which will take place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja as it promises to be rewarding.

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/12/day-one-2021-african-hair-summit-takes.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...