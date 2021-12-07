BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney Becomes Tecno Mobile Ambassador (Pix, Video)

TECNOxWhitemoney is one of the trending conversations on social media as BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney becomes Tecno Mobile Nigerian brand ambassador.

Whitemoney who recently releases a new song title “Selense” has been on top of the game since he left the reality show. Few months ago, the reality TV star bags mouth watering deal DSTV Nigeria

Whitemoney took to his verified Instagram page to announce the new development with her fans and followers.

Sharing the advertisement video, Whitemoney wrote;

It’s a done deal. Me with TECNO on the next level. A journey I’m particularly excited about. #TECNOxWhitemoney’ Whitemoney Geng oya o support me by following @tecnomobileng and buy their products there’s plenty to win this season.

See his post below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fs7nNZIV9ng

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXMERlJjAbW/?hl=en

