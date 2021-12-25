BBNaija’s Ka3na Squeezes Her Curves Into Red Lace Lingerie In Christmas Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na Jones on Friday shared a photo of herself dazzling in red lingerie to celebrate Christmas, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Ka3na The Mother Christmas Is Back Bearing Gifts.”

The reality star had said that her husband gifted her with a intimacy gadget and lubricant as Christmas presents.

She shared the gifts in an Instagram story saying, “On the 13th day of Christmas Mr Jones gave me a intimacy gadget and lubricant.”

The 28-year-old on Wednesday celebrated six of marriage with her British husband.

“Believe Me Marriages Are Never Perfect. This stage of my life I would rather be SINGLE with no kids. BUT then again; Would I Be Happy? What Life Would That Be? I’m Guessing EMPTY! So Here We Go Again…SIX Years Of Friendship. Blessed With Our Lovely Lila,” she wrote on Instagram.

In July 2020, Ka3na revealed she was married. She also has a daughter.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX24uDWN_Ae/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...