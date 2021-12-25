BBNaija’s Khafi & Gedoni Finally Unveil Their Son’s Face In Adorable Christmas Photo

Christmas is a time of cheer and fans of most Nigerian celebrities look forward to seeing adorable and mind blowing pictures.

Every year, these stars come through and get fans gushing and this year, BBNaija stars, Khafi and Gedoni who welcomed their son a couple of months ago, decided to show off their precious gift.

Just like many others, Khafi and Gedoni had a Christmas themed shoot in matching pajamas with their son, Malakai, Igbere TV reports.

Malakai also rocked a tiny Christmas cap as he shone brightly between his parents.

Gedoni who shared the adorable photo captioned it with: “Season’s greetings from US to you and yours as we share our ever so precious gift, our Sonshine; MALAKAI EKPATA @miraclemalakai with you. MERRY CHRISTMAS GUYS!! “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap647U_hm0Q

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX5301VreAP/?utm_medium=copy_link

