BBNaija’s Liquorose Signs Deal With Kipp Africa (Finance Management Firm)

Big Brother Naija star, Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose has become a brand ambassador for business finance Management firm, Kipp Africa.

The BBNaija season 6 first runner-up, made the announcement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Liquorose shared a promotional video with the caption;

”I am super excited to join the @kippaafrica family as their latest brand ambassador!!

Managing my range of businesses and having to monitor all the paperworks’ finances got tiring. So, I decided to join the easy business life train with @kippaafrica.

@kippaafrica has been helping me keep track and record all my expenses and sales, create my invoices & receipts, manage my inventory, send debtor reminders, and many more. YOU can do that too, for FREE!!￼￼￼￼

I am so excited

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxxNOMV6Fjg

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW5-ulWIc4k/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...