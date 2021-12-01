BBNaija’s Liquorose Signs Deal With Kipp Africa (Finance Management Firm)

Big Brother Naija star, Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose has become a brand ambassador for business finance Management firm, Kipp Africa.
The BBNaija season 6 first runner-up, made the announcement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Liquorose shared a promotional video with the caption;
”I am super excited to join the @kippaafrica family as their latest brand ambassador!!
Managing my range of businesses and having to monitor all the paperworks’ finances got tiring. So, I decided to join the easy business life train with @kippaafrica.
@kippaafrica has been helping me keep track and record all my expenses and sales, create my invoices & receipts, manage my inventory, send debtor reminders, and many more. YOU can do that too, for FREE!!￼￼￼￼
I am so excited
