Christmas comes early for BBNaija 2021 ex-housemate, Niyi Lawal as he received gift from his beautiful wife, Bella Bar Lawal.

The father of one who participated in the 2021 BBNaija show but did not make it to the finals could not hold back his joy after receiving a surprise gift from his South African wife.

Niyi, who received a chain wristwatch from his wife as a Christmas gift leaves a kiss on her face as he questions being compelled to buy her a gift in return

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDd3xMMkZ9w

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...