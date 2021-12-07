BBNaija’s Saga In Dance Contest With Sir Shina Peters

Saga engages in a dance contest with Sir Shina Peters on stage at a live concert . It was all love as Sir Shina Peters who is 64 showed Saga the energy that made him the music maestro of the 90s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ibr9ZtWRwUQ

