BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo Celebrates 32nd Birthday (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star took to his, Instagram account on Tuesday to share photo of himself.

He wrote; “You were not informed? It’s my birthday today ✌️

“Glory to the almighty for the grace to be and to be touching lives. To everyone that has been part of my journey, brace up cos we are literally just getting started.”

Born 28th December 1989, Seyi hails from Ogun State and he’s the grandson of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Seyi has starred in several TV commercials, modeled for different organizations, also acted in TV series and many more.



