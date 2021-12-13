BBNaija’s Star, Cee-C And Ex-President Obasanjo Pose Together (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C on Monday shared photos of her meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Igbere TV reports.

The controversial ex-housemate uploaded the photos on Instagram.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed by the reality star but it appears to be a business meeting as she captioned the photo saying, “Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people.”

Former Imo State governorship aspirant and leadership expert Linus Okorie was also in the photo.

To celebrate her 29th birthday in November, Cee-C wowed fans with alluring photos of herself which she shared on Instagram.

Born Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee-C was called to bar in 2014. Despite being a Lawyer, she appears to be more of a model than a reality TV star.

The Enugu-born lawyer finished as runner-up behind Miracle Igbokwe in the third season of Big Brother Naija held in South Africa.



https://www.instagram.com/ceec_official/p/CXaxXJhK868/?utm_medium=copy_link

