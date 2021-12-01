BBNaija’s Whitemoney To Release A New Song, ‘Selense’ (Photo)

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney is set to release his new song, titled ‘Selense’ on 3rd December 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He made the announcement on his Instagram handle. He wrote;

“I’m Thrilled To Announce That Selense Will Be Dropping On The 3rd Day Of December, 2021.

Not Gonna Lie, The Work That Goes On Behind The Scenes To Make Music Is Not Easy But I Must Say I Had Fun Creating It And I’m So Proud To Have It Out.

All Thanks To God Almighty Who Made This Dream Possible.

Thanks To My Family, Friends & Amazing Team For Checking In, Sharing Their Excitement & Holding It Down.

Money Geng, Your Love & Support Continues To Blow My Mind & I Couldn’t Be More Grateful.

This One Is For You & I Hope You Enjoy It As Much As I Do.

Finally, Please Clap For @masterkraft_ , @fiokee & @selebobo1 …We Made Magic�

#SelenseIsComing

#Otamiemie

#Wmg”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW7X5eWtB_Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...