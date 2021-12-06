Best Paying Jobs In Nigeria That Don’t Need Your University Degree

List of Top Paying jobs Without a Degree in Nigeria

1. Software engineering

2. Digital marketer

3. Data scientist

4. Brand influencer

5. Actor

6. Sales Rep

7. Real Estate Agent

8. Personal Trainer

“Formal education will make you a living. Self-education will make you a fortune.” – Jim Rohn

Developing the required skill set for such jobsFirst, determine your current skills. Spend time answering the following questions:

What do you enjoy? For example, interacting with people, solving problems, writing, etc.

Are you complimented for any specific ability? For example, ability to solve problems, resolving conflicts, etc.

Do you have any past accomplishments? It could be anything big or small. For example, you completed a community project, volunteering, or won an award.

What skills helped you deliver results?

Next, you must expand your skillset to take advantage of the opportunities. Here are several ways you can develop the required skills for top-paying jobs without a degree:

Set goals for yourself

Learn from online resources

Practice your skills

Freelance (if possible) – Register on online portals to get freelance jobs. Some popular freelancing portals are Freelancer.com, Upwork.com, and Fiverr.com.

Find a mentor

Review related job descriptions

Join a professional association in your field

Work hard

When you come across a job that seems like an ideal fit for, don’t put it aside if the “education qualification” section says “degree desired.” Some hiring managers fill this section because it is the “norm.”

Times have changed. People without a university degree are entering high-paying jobs like web developers, graphic designing, hair stylists, personal trainers, etc. Of course, there are professions like doctors and engineers which ask for a formal qualification. But, several best-paying jobs are willing to hire those with no university degree.

https://reventify.com/best-paying-jobs-that-dont-need-your-university-degree/ to continue reading

