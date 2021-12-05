Billionaire Kennedy Okonkwo Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary (Pictures)

Shared With Caption …

Today would always remain a very special day in my life.

Happy 12th wedding Anniversary to us..

12 blissful Years..

15 amazing year of being my lover and friend..

Too blessed beyond my comprehension..

Loving you to infinity @ceooflagos

His Grace is sufficient for us..

Thank you Jesus for the most wonderful blessings of marriage that you have given to us..

@ceooflagos my gene is stronger than yours ..

my boys and I looking like a billion dollars in @jaxgrehman

@ceooflagos and Nicole in @xtrabrideslagos styled by @medlinboss

Images by Our Family Photographer

One and only @mofebamuyiwa



Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXGF2antKUh/

