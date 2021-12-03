Billionaire Ned Okonkwo Proposes To His Wife Again After 12 Years Of Marriage (Video)

Nigerian billionaire businessman and real estate mogul, Ned Okonkwo, has warmed the hearts of many after he proposed to his wife of 12 years, Ichechi Okonkwo, again.

The couple were out with friends in London on Thursday, December 1, when the real estate mogul went down on one knee and asked her to marry him again.

In the video shared on their respective Instagram pages, Mrs Ichechi was chatting with friends when she turned back and saw her husband kneeling with a ring box in his hands.

Without much ado, she said a big “YES” and exchanged the ring on her finger with the new diamond rings, to the cheers and applauds of their friends.

Sharing the video, Mrs Ichehi wrote,

Yes he asked again and I said yes again to 100years ��❤❤❤

Love you Babe @nedokonkwo , thank you for 15 awesome years of friendship and 12 beautiful years of marriage ��� to forever ❤❤❤



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW9Qz31jSk9/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Ned, on his part, captioned the video with a beautiful love message. He wrote,

My dearest @ceooflagos Thank you for embarking on this journey with me..

My Life started when I found you.

Thanks so much for shaping me to become the King you wanted for your heart..

Our Life may not be perfect but with You Our Love is more than Perfect for each other.

This is a toast to Forever ..

Loving You till infinity..



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW-SFnFlRdR/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXHLoNnnKpQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...