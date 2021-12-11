Bishop Oyedepo Lays Hands On Rev Esther Ajayi, Prays For Her (Photos)

Bishop Oyedepo while praying for some pastors at Shiloh was approached by Rev Abimbola Esther Ajayi for prayers. The cheerful founder of Love of Christ Generation church knelt with plea in her eyes after which the Bishop laid hands and Prayed For her. She left the venue with with much excitement and pomp at the relationship she had just built.

A quick lesson from this. Always go for whatever you desire even if it has never been done before. Don’t listen to those who tell you that can’t be done because they cannot do it. Whoever thought a C and S church leader could get accepted by major pentecostal leaders. Rev Esther has been an embodiment of humility, generosity and passion for souls. These traits and her continuous drive to do more has brought her this far. Congrats ma.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSxt1ZUX2so

