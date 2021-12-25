Black Soot: See Early Morning Weather Condition In Rivers State

This is the weather condition in port Harcourt is covered with Black soot as you can see the plantain and the rest are all black, this is what we have been inhaling here 24hrs, u always wear bathroom slippers in ur house, u mop ur house every time even when all windows are shut and Air conditioned, u must noticed ur hand and sole covered with Black Soot like a norm here.

Please I plead with the Governor of Rivers State and those concerned to put a stop in this black soot people inhale every time, this calls for an Emergency.

