Black Soot: ‘See The Water I Used In Cleaning My House This Morning In Port Harcourt’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I returned to portharcourt last night to celebrate Xmas, but due to how tired I was, I couldn’t clean the house so I had to do it this morning

I had to do some mopping today.

the blacksooth no be joke

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: