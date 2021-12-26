Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are currently attacking Buni Yadi, a community in Yobe State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the town on Sunday evening, shooting sporadically as residents flee into the forest for safety.

A security source added that the terrorists are presently engaging the army formation in the community.

“There is confusion in the community now, sporadic shooting currently going on,” a source said.

ISWAP, which split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant group, focusing on military targets and high-profile attacks, including against aid workers.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, the group has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.



