Boko Haram, ISWAP Have Taken Over Shiroro, Borgu Forests – Niger State Government

The Niger Government on Friday said the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, has taken over some communities in Shiroro and Borgu forests sharing border with Benin Republic.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, revealed this to newsmen shortly after the screening exercise of the 2022 budget proposal of his office at the State House of Assembly in Minna.

He, however, said security agencies are working seriously to eliminate the sects who had taken over some communities in the forests under the National Park Service around Babana area, sharing border with Benin Republic.

“Government has taken appropriate measures to eliminate them from those locations, security agencies have been doing a lot of operations in those areas,” he said.



SOURCE

