Boko Haram Takes Over Yobe Police Station, Set Operational Vehicles Ablaze (Pix)

EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Fighters Take Over Yobe Police Station, Barracks, Set Operational Vehicles Ablaze

Some policemen sustained injuries while others fled into the bush.

The Nigerian Army had claimed last week that the insurgents attempted to gain access into the town but met stiff resistance from troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Special Forces School, supported by the Nigerian Air Force component.

However, a military source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the terror group stormed the community, took over the police station and barracks newly renovated by the state government for several hours.

He said the gunmen came in different groups and could not be counted.

The source added that some policemen sustained injuries while others fled into the bush.

It was learnt that the insurgents also “burnt two operational vehicles and some buildings in the facility.”

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States.



SaharaReporters

