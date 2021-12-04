Bolarinwa Babalakin Is Dead (Former Supreme Court Judge Dies At 94)

Bolarinwa Babalakin was a recipient of two National Honours Awards, “Commander of the Order of the Niger” (CON) and “Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic” (CFR).

He was called to the London bar in the 1950s and became a Judge in 1975. He retired from the Supreme Court bench in 1992, and at different times chaired the FEDECO tribunal, the Bauchi riot tribunal and the Presidential Election tribunal in 1993.

Oyegoke Bolarinwa Babalakin, A retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to information, died on Saturday morning at the ripe age of 94.

A source close to the family said the late Justice passed on earlier today and will be buried at his Gbongan, Osun State, country home by 4 pm today in accordance with Islamic rites.

A devout Muslim, the late Justice Babalakin was an active member of the Muslim Association Of Nigeria, Ansarudeen Society.

He was also the Second President of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

He is survived by many children and grandchildren including Dr Bolanle Babawale Babalakin (SAN), Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, Architect Tayo Babalakin amongst others.



