Boss Mustapha Speaks On Alleged Attack On His Hometown

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has dismissed the purported report that his hometown, Garha, and other surrounding villages were attacked by Boko Haram and Bandits.

Mustapha spoke with newsmen shortly after Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association meeting held in Hong, the headquarters of Hong Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday.

Mustapha, who expressed dismay over the report, said that there was nothing similar to that.

“There was nothing like that (attack on my hometown). It is just some people’s mischievous imagination.

“I was in my hometown attending weddings when my attention was drawn to a report by some mischievous persons.

“There was consistent marriage ceremonies in my village even before and after Christmas.

“I didn’t only go to my village, I went to several neighbouring villages where people were getting married and rejoicing,” Mustapha said.

He said that the report was out to portray the Government in a bad light.

“Why associate the report with the village of SGF?

“If there’s general insecurity, there’s general insecurity and SGF village will not be spared from the insecurity,” he said.

He said the Government is doing what it can to ensure that insurgency, banditry and other insecurity challenges are curtailed and brought to order.

On the old boys meeting, he expressed happiness to meet with his classmates of the 1970 set.

He said that the association has made a modest attempt to transform the school by renovating many structures and providing water supply in the school.



The Honourable Member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency also reacted to the reports.

Re: Terrorists take over hometown of Buhari’s SGF, Boss Mustapha, residents flee homes over impending attacks

The attention of the Member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.( Dr.) Yusuf Buba Yakub, has been drawn to a piece of fake news dated December 27, 2021, and captioned as below: _Terrorists Take Over Hometown of Buhari’s SGF, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks. It is purported to have been published by a New York, United States-based online media outfit, Sahara Reporters.

The piece, in what did not go past two paragraphs, informed its readers that residents of both Dabna and Kwapre communities of Garaha Ward in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been taken over by terrorists and bandits such that the residents of these communities have now fled their homes for fear of attacks.

While noting that this publication is yet again another instance of fake news against which the Federal Government of Nigeria has in the past few months continued to canvas to instil some form of regulation for the absolute freedom the use of the social media encourages, Rt. Hon.Buba wonders why anyone would want to cause panic in the minds of residents of these communities, especially at a time it is customary for people to feel happy and celebrate the mood of the season. He calls on the general public to disregard the “news” as fake.

The lawmaker also calls on the media and all individual content providers, especially,on social media, to be wary of what they dish out to the general public at all times in their bid to disseminate information. While re- iterating the gains of early information and intelligence-sharing in the effort to stem the tide of insurgency and the general criminality in our land, the lawmaker emphasises the need for proper checking and double-checking of such pieces of information before making them public.

While also calling on the peace-loving and law- abiding people of Dabna and Kwapre,who were once victims of insurgent attacks, to continue to go about their daily activities free from fear and to celebrate the season without anxiety,

Rt. Hon. Buba also adds that the security agencies in the area remain vigilant to thwart any eventuality that might spring up at any time.

*Nkem Anyata-Lafia*

Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Lawmaker.

*December 28,2021*



The Police in Adamawa earlier denied any reports of an attack.

