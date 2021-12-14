Bovi’s Wife Excited As Son Returns To Nigeria From UK (Photos, Video)

Kris Asimonye, wife of comedian Bovi has expressed excitement over her son’s safe return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, Igbere TV reports.

The proud mother shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the boy at the airport and his arrival home as he reunited and hugged his sister.

Expressing gratitude to God that the boy was able to return in spite of the United Kingdom placing Nigeria on a red list following the outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Kris wrote, “My baby davidbovijnr is back home just in time for Christmas!!! I was such an emotional wreck last week with the UK putting us on the red list.

“And then God sent me some Angels and they came through for me eseyoma.s.w, poshmom16 koodie_i jessicamaeobioha mcbarnabaso thank you all so much!! You have been such a great support system to me, God bless you forever.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ez405wMtjt4

Bovi and Kris got married in 2009.

The couple has three children together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdNuANIDib/?utm_medium=copy_link

