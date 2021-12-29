Boy Who Scored 8As In WAEC, 350 In UTME Admitted To Covenant University

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state is now a host to one of Nigeria’s brightest academic talents who posted straight “As” in his WAEC results.

The student with an amazing performance made a total of 8 “As” in other subjects and 1 “B2” in the English Language Narrating how he came about the impressive outcome, Ronald Dosunmu said his success was a result of relentless hard work and dedication to studies

A Nigerian student identified as Ronald Dosunmu has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate his massive success in the recently released West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE), results. Ronald posted 8 “As” and 1 “B2” in the impressive result seen by Legit.ng.

The only “B” in the result was in English Language. Star student, Ronald Dosunmu made 8 “As” in WAEC. Credit: Ronald Dosunmu/LinkedIn. Source: UGC Sharing the cheering news, Ronald wrote: “This year has probably been one of the most hectic years of my life. I took so many courses on web development, studied and prepared for external examinations, as well as gained admission into the university, all while managing to excel in every single aspect! I remember the feeling of uncertainty I experienced after finishing WAEC.

Sure, I had prepared really well, but I was still a little scared that something might go wrong somewhere, mostly because of the African factor. But to God be the glory, everything went according to plan! My WAEC result was released 3 weeks ago and it was truly incredible! I got 8A1s and a B2 in English (One of the best results in the history of my secondary school).”

My success is a result of relentless hard work To post such a great result must have taken a lot of work, including keeping off social media. Ronald confirmed this: “I haven’t been active on my LinkedIn for a really long time. I worked really hard for this and I am extremely happy that my hard work paid off!” Another Nigeria student scores a bull’s eye, makes straight “As” in WAEC Legit.ng previously reported how another young Nigerian made 8 distinctions in his WAEC result.

The boy named Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa made the result at Ota Total Academy School, Ogun State. In the said result, Kehinde made only 1 “B”. He has now applied to study Engineering at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State. Apart from his great WAEC result, Kehinde also scored a total of 350 out of 400 marks in his JAMB result. The boy made the list of top 10 JAMB students this year.

