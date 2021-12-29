Budding Nigerian Singer, Sunshinegzuz Gifts Mum Car On Christmas Day (Pix, Video)

Nigerian budding music star, Onugha Victor Known professionally as SunshineGzuz has gifted his mum, a brand new car on Christmas day.

The talented singer who has released couple of hit songs including Energy, Why, Joromi and most recently Don’t Stress It, took to his Instagram page to share video capturing the moment he presented the new ride, a Lexus RX 350 SUV to his mum as well as her reaction.

He captioned the post, “Thanks mama for all the love and support. For the midnight prayers and efforts to bond the family, we sincerely love you.

“I hope you enjoy the Christmas, cruising in your new ride. Expect more from your boy. Merry Christmas mama Victor!. Also for the fans, expect new Hit next month, Correct ft Scotty and Suscex. God bless everyone. We moving Top!! Top!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYCr2cYB3X3/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3tohBtOyL4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...