Buhari Did Not Order AEDC Management Sack – Garba Shehu

The Presidency Wednesday said contrary to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari did not order the sack of the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the news credited to the Minister of State for Power that President Buhari has ordered the sack and replacement of the management is not true.

It said: “This cannot be true. Since the privatization of the Power Sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies has reverted to the new owners.

“It is, therefore, totally out of place and inconceivable that the President would be linked to the management of a private organization, let alone sacking it.

“It is gladdening to note that the minister quoted in the statement has himself distanced himself from it.

“The Presidency, therefore, wishes to state expressly and reassure investors in the economy that President Buhari did not order the sack of the management of AEDC, neither does he intend to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

“The Presidency, however, welcomes ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues surrounding the recent developments in the company.”



https://tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-did-not-order-aedc-management-sack-presidency/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...