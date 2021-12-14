Buhari Forecloses Lauretta Onochie’s Chances As INEC Commissioner

https://www.nairaland.com/6648703/senate-rejects-lauretta-onochie-inec#103663017

In a separate letter, the president also nominated National and Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the new nomination of a National Commissioner from Delta State, representing the South-South, the chances that Lauretta Onochie, who was rejected earlier in the year by the Senate, may be considered foreclosed.

Onochie is an aide to President Buhari on media and was accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other shareholders as a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversies that trailed her nomination eventually led to her rejection by the Senate.

In a letter sent to the Senate, those nominated are Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), North Central National Commissioner; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta State), South-South National Commissioner; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia State), South East National Commissioner; and General AB Alkali (retd), (Adamawa State), North East National Commissioner.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/buhari-forecloses-lauretta-onochies-chances-as-inec-commissioner/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...