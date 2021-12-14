Buhari Nominates Muazu Jaji Sambo As Minister From Taraba State

President Muhammdu Buhari has nominated Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read President Buhari’s letter urging the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee for appointment at plenary on Tuesday morning.

He will replace the former Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, as the Taraba State Nominee on the Federal Executive Council.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/president-buhari-nominates-muazu-sambo-as-minister-from-taraba-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...