President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an emergency Security Council Meeting, the last of the year 2021.

The meeting which is taking place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja is attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Defence, Service Chiefs, IG of Police and other heads of security agencies.



NTA Network News

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...