President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the killing of students of Ojodu Grammar School in Lagos State.

Buhari commiserated with the parents, relatives, and friends of the students killed by a trailer in an accident at Isheri Road in Ojodu, Lagos State, on Tuesday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president described the incident as sad and painful.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

“President Buhari condoles with Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.”

FRSC denies involvement in death of Ojodu Grammar School students

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Buhari-reacts-as-trailer-kills-Ojodu-Grammar-School-students-in-Lagos

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...