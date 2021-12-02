Buhari Should Pay Me Salary For Keeping These Jobless Nigerians Busy – BBNaija’s Boma

Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore stated that he has kept jobless Nigerians busy by giving them content to talk about, IgbereTV reports.

He also called out Nigerians, writing:

“Misery needs company sadly”

“Nigerians and misery na 5 & 6”.

“Let’s keep praying to God to heal you guys.”

“I feel really bad for all pains and agony, Amen.”

“Let love lead”

“I go still press your neck sha lol”



He said he needs to be paid by President Buhari for keeping “this jobless Nigerians busy”.

Boma who recently arrived in New York City said Nigeria is an environment where people are afraid to talk or express themselves for fear they won’t be given jobs.

He thanked God for “growth and options”.

Read his Instastories below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1407695/bbnaijas-boma-buhari-pay-salary-keeping-jobless-nigerians-busy/

