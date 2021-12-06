Buhari To Visit Lagos To Inaugurate Projects On Thursday

SaharaReporters exclusively learnt the President will be leaving Abuja this week on an official visit to Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos State to inaugurate some projects on Thursday.

Moves are already underway to provide heavy security in some parts of the commercial city ahead of the President’s visit, it was also learnt.

Such presidential visits are accompanied by heavy traffic congestion across Lagos.

“The President is going to commission projects in Lagos on Thursday,” a source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

SaharaReporters had last Wednesday reported how junketing Buhari departed the country to attend Expo 2020 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly after hosting and meeting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Buhari left the nation’s capital, Abuja for the UAE capital

Meanwhile, Buhari’s last visit to Lagos was in June 2021 to inaugurate Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, among other things.

He was also in Lagos for the opening of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project for commercial operations.

Governors including Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State were present at the event.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad had disclosed in a statement on his Facebook page, “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce, and national integration.”

However, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent at the one-day working visit of President Buhari to inaugurate various projects in Lagos.

SaharaReporters had reported the conflict between the camps of both political actors ahead of 2023.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the Presidency, against its usual custom, did not extend an invitation to Tinubu ahead of the visit which should make him feel welcome at the ceremony.

President Buhari had previously visited Lagos on April 24, 2019, during the tenure of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

During the visit, Buhari inaugurated some projects which include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House; an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Lagos.

The President also inaugurated the Oshodi Interchange terminal for a modern transportation hub; 822 high capacity mass transit buses; and a 10-lane world standard international airport road.

