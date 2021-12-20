“Buhari’s Nigeria”: Kingsley Moghalu Laments As He Buys Groundnut For ₦1,000

“Buhari’s Nigeria”: Kingsley Moghalu Laments As He Buys Groundnut For N1K (Photos)

Former presidential candidate of the Young People Party, Kingsley Moghalu has lamented what he called “Buhari’s Nigeria” after buying a bottle of groundnut for one thousand naira (N1,000), IgbereTV reports.

Moghalu said he used to buy the same bottle for N600.

He posted on Facebook,

“At “Four Corner” in Enugu State, I bought a bottle of my favorite groundnuts that I used to buy for N600 for N1000. Economists call it inflation. The market woman said when I gasped: “oga the price has gone up”. I call it Buhari’s Nigeria.”

He also shared the post on Twitter.

