Bukola Saraki Sends Lovely Message To His Wife On 30th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has sent a heartwarming message to his wife, Toyin Saraki, as the couple marks their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 7.

In an Instagram post sighted by Igbere TV, the former governor of Kwara state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appreciated his wife for the beautiful years they have spent together.

The post reads; “Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my darling wife, @ToyinSaraki!

“As we celebrate this special day, I thank God for the blessing and favour.

“I thank you for the wonderful years together, for the love and joy you have brought into my life, and I appreciate you for all the things that you do behind the scenes that you think I do not see!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXLhI30tG_m/?utm_medium=copy_link

