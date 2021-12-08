Bukola Saraki & Wife Celebrate Their Daughter’s 30th Birthday (Throwback Pics)

Politician Bukola Saraki and his beautiful wife, Toyin, recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary and used the opportunity to mark their daughter’s birthday.

Igbere TV reports that the young lady clocked 30 and she appears to have been celebrated during her parent’s wedding anniversary event.

Dedicating a post to the celebrant on Instagram, Toyin shared a video that appeared to have been filmed during the private family event.

Toyin and Bukola took turns to deliver heartwarming speeches to their daughter who was also seated across them.

The video also contained some pictures which were taken at the event and some other pictures of the celebrant.

Sharing the post online, the doting mum heaped endearing words on her darling daughter. Toyin’s message read in part:

“Wishing our darling daughter Tosin the happiest of 30th birthdays today! Kind, sweet, accomplished and an exceedingly loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, friend and mother of two gorgeous little ones, Tosin is the most amazing gift to our family.”



