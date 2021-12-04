Bundesliga Hails Awoniyi After Bagging 9th League Goal

Organiser of the German top division Bundesliga has praised Union Berlin Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who netted his ninth league goal of the season.

Awoniyi continued his impressive scoring form for Union Berlin after getting on the score sheet in Friday’s 2-1 home win against RB Leipzig.

The goal has now taken his tally to 14 in 23 appearances in all competitions for Union Berlin this season.

Also, the victory against Leipzig saw Awoniyi’s Union Berlin move up to fourth place in the league standing.

Commenting on his latest goal feat, Bundesliga wrote on their Twitter handle:”Good at football. Greater thighs.

“@taiwoawoniyi18 ���”

Awoniyi is now third in the Bundesliga top scorers chart behind Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski (14 goals) and Erling Haaland (10 goals).

https://www.completesports.com/bundesliga-hails-awoniyi-after-bagging-9th-league-goal/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...