A bus carrying Youth Corps members exploded on its way from NYSC Orientation Camp in Delta State.

The bus which was heading to Warri after the orientation exercise busted in flames along the way.

A source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS no life was lost although some corpers’ luggages and phones were burnt down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rFkLn13RdU

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/12/bus-carrying-youth-corpers-bursts-into.html?m=1

