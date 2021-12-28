Bus Plunged Into Lagos Canal Due To Carelessness – LASEMA

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, on Monday, attributed the plunging of a bus into a canal at Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, to carelessness on the part of the bus driver.

The General Manager of the Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a statement, said information gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the driver of the bus with number plate, LSD 184 XV, lost control while trying to cross a mini bridge such that it fell sideways and got stuck.

He said the occupants were rescued with minor injuries while a lady of about 20 years of age who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The statement reads, ” Situation report regarding a lone vehicle accident at Sand-filling, Oworonshoki by Berger bus stop outward 3rd Mainland Bridge.

“On arrival at the above scene, a white Vanagon with registration number LSD 184 XV was discovered to have been involved in a lone accident.

“Further information gathered revealed that the accident was as a result of carelessness of the driver who lost control while trying to cross a mini bridge.

“The bus fell sideways into the small ditch and got stuck.

“The occupants were rescued with minor injuries while a lady of about 20years of age who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Responders present at the scene includes the Agency’s LRT, LASTMA and Police.

“The affected vehicle has been recovered from the ditch with the aid of the Agency’s towing truck and handed over to the Police officers at Alonge Police station Oworonshoki.”

