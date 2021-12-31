Calabar/Itu Road: Construction Company Targets April 2023 Delivery Date

Taking newsmen on a tour of the entire stretch of road on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang said the road was awarded to Julius Berger at N54b, CCECC at N52.2b to CCECC and Sermatech at N79b.

In his words “From Ikot Ekpene with Spurs in Ididep- Ibiono Ibom to Mbak Ekid Itam in Itu has been awarded to CCECC, a section from Mbak Itam to Oku Iboku Junction has been awarded to Julius Berger, from Oku Iboku Junction to Ikot Nyong by Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State has been awarded to Sermatech and from Power Plant to Odukpani Junction, is still awarded to Julius Berger.

“I initiated this project when I was Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters. We had difficulty accessing funds for the road. But now His Excellency the President has asked me to come and assure you that we have raised money from the Tax Credit Window granted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the NNPC to fund critical Infrastructure.

“A great part of the N600bn raised from NNPC as a tax credit has been dedicated to this road. The road was awarded in three tranches, the first was at 54b to Julius Berger, the second at N52.2b to CCECC and the third was at 79b to Sermatech Engineering. I want to assure you and confirm that it is for dualization, not rehabilitating, not reconstruction.

Remember that this road was designed for dualization in 1972 and its fulfillment is only coming during Buhari. The road is so far motorable. i want you to give a lot of cooperation and support to the construction companies”. He said while addressing the Village Head of Ikot Abiyak in Oku Iboku who sought confirmation that the road was truly awarded for dualization.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/calabar-itu-road-dualisation-to-be-completed-before-buharis-exit/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...