‘Can I Fight This Now Or Wait Till The Baby Is Grown?’

good day all,

I really do need your mature opinions on this issue, I’m a young man in my early 30s. due to my personality am the kind of guy that flex alot. night life parties, clubbing and the rest.sometime last year I happened to be at the club, just like any other day..I took a girl home. (one night stand) we had sex and in the morning she left after I sorted her out.

She took my number though and from there we started chatting, due to how we clicked easily.. just like every other guy..I decided turn her to a friend with benefits…from friend with benefits….she started acting all up like a girlfriend. (coming to my house to pass the night and she can decide to leave whenever she wants) during this period, we had consexual sex raw because I was beginning to trust her a little…. that she wasn’t really that bad.

Fast forward to the ending March this year, one issue led to another…and she stopped coming to my house…though we still talked sometimes on phone… later I got to know she got hooked with one rich yahoo boy.( which I didn’t Care, because me na block on my own)

Next thing I saw on her whatsapp status was her traditional introduction rights, inviting her friends and well wishers, I congratulated her and moved on. after some time I saw her upload a pics of her baby bump.

Na wa o, na so it dey quick, fast forward to yesterday evening she just put to birth… which she also sent on her whatsapp status. retweeting her friends who congratulated her on her status.

Now, I haven’t congratulated her yet, this has got me worried.. thinking…. “WHAT IF THIS CHILD IS MINE” I have every reason to believe it’s mine.

1) calculating the month we broke up and had sex last to this December she gave birth is like few days pass 9 months.

2) the way she acted on the issue that made her stop coming to my place again… showed she already had this planned out (picked the yahoo boy over me because she knows am not going wife her…due to how we met )

3) the baby she uploaded is quite fair, and I also am fair in complexion. (her man is black)

With this I have every reason to believe that child might be mine…. but am really confused don’t know what to do… have been thinking ever since yesterday night.

Can I fight this now or I should wait till the baby is grown?

Moving on when I know I have a child somewhere, my offsprings is not an option.. because I feel scammed already.

